Former Galatasaray player advises Messi to retire from football

"I would advise Lionel Messi to stop now, he has already done a lot for football."

Idman.biz reports with reference to Give me Sport that former Chelsea and Galatasaray striker Didier Drogba said these words while talking about the 8-time winner of the Golden Ball.

The former Ivory Coast player advised Messi to end his career and concluded his thoughts as follows: "His victory in the last World Cup made him even more legendary. He is an amazing player!"

37-year-old Messi has been playing for Inter Miami since the summer of 2023. During this time, he has played in 49 matches in all competitions, scored 42 goals and made 21 assists. The player's current contract with the club expires at the end of 2025. According to Transfermarkt, Messi's transfer value is currently 20 million euros.

When Drogba played for Chelsea and Messi played for Barcelona, ​​they played against each other 8 times. Of these matches, the London club won 2 and lost only 1.

