Atletico secure 3 points with 3 goals

Matchday 33 of La Liga has wrapped up with convincing wins for two of Spain's top-flight sides.

Atletico Madrid cruised to a comfortable home victory over Rayo Vallecano, scoring three unanswered goals. Diego Simeone’s side dominated the match and claimed all three points in style, Idman.biz reports.

Real Betis also enjoyed a dominant display, thrashing bottom-placed Valladolid 5-1 in Seville. The result confirmed Valladolid's relegation to the Segunda División.

LaLiga – Matchday 33

April 24

21:00. Leganes 1–1 Girona

21:00. Osasuna 1–0 Celta Vigo

23:30. Real Betis 5–1 Valladolid

23:30. Atletico Madrid 3–0 Rayo Vallecano

Idman.biz