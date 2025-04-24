24 April 2025
EN

Without VAR, game-changing errors would occur every 2.4 matches - RESEARCH

Football
Analytics
24 April 2025 10:23
18
Without VAR, game-changing errors would occur every 2.4 matches - RESEARCH

A recent UEFA study has revealed just how crucial the VAR system has become in modern football. According to the data, without VAR, a game-changing error would occur in every 2.4 matches.

Referees make approximately 200 decisions per match—roughly one every 20–25 seconds. UEFA’s findings show that 97.49% of referee decisions are correct without VAR, but with the use of video technology, decision-making accuracy rises to 99.60%, Idman.biz reports.

UEFA first introduced VAR during the 2018/19 Champions League knockout stages. For the 2024/25 season, VAR will be used in a total of 1,163 UEFA matches.

The study emphasizes the significant impact of VAR, reducing potentially game-altering mistakes from once every 2.4 matches to just once every 16 matches.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Turan Tovuz does not want to let go of the legionnaire - he was offered a new contract
17:47
Football

Turan Tovuz does not want to let go of the legionnaire - he was offered a new contract

Turan Tovuz plans to keep its captain in the team
Samir Musayev: "Neftchi must solve its internal problems" - INTERVIEW
17:32
Football

Samir Musayev: "Neftchi must solve its internal problems" - INTERVIEW

He evaluated the semi-final matches of the Azerbaijan Cup
Footballer's house raided - wife and child kidnapped
17:17
Football

Footballer's house raided - wife and child kidnapped

The house of Ecuadorian Emelec football player Jackson Rodriguez was raided
Araz-Nakhchivan legionnaire: "Qarabağ has players who can change the fate of the match"
16:00
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan legionnaire: "Qarabağ has players who can change the fate of the match"

29-year-old player said that Aghdam club preferred a physical game
Mini-football tournament held in Sheki - PHOTO
15:36
Football

Mini-football tournament held in Sheki - PHOTO

A mini-football tournament dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the UEFA Foundation for Children between the ages of 9-12 from orphanages located in Sheki
AFFA official at UEFA event - Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Aleksander Čefer at opening ceremony
13:50
Football

AFFA official at UEFA event - Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Aleksander Čefer at opening ceremony

UEFA's representative office in Turkiye will begin operations

Most read

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
22 April 14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades
Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid
22 April 11:14
Other

Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and American gymnast Simone Biles were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year

New contract and possible suspension loom for Vinicius Junior
23 April 10:00
Football

New contract and possible suspension loom for Vinicius Junior

Brazilian international and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is close to extending his contract with the Spanish giants
WATCH: Surprise winner in Dutch Cup final
22 April 09:07
Football

WATCH: Surprise winner in Dutch Cup final

Go Ahead Eagles faced off against AZ Alkmaar in the decisive clash held in Rotterdam