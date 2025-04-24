Without VAR, game-changing errors would occur every 2.4 matches - RESEARCH

A recent UEFA study has revealed just how crucial the VAR system has become in modern football. According to the data, without VAR, a game-changing error would occur in every 2.4 matches.

Referees make approximately 200 decisions per match—roughly one every 20–25 seconds. UEFA’s findings show that 97.49% of referee decisions are correct without VAR, but with the use of video technology, decision-making accuracy rises to 99.60%, Idman.biz reports.

UEFA first introduced VAR during the 2018/19 Champions League knockout stages. For the 2024/25 season, VAR will be used in a total of 1,163 UEFA matches.

The study emphasizes the significant impact of VAR, reducing potentially game-altering mistakes from once every 2.4 matches to just once every 16 matches.

Idman.biz