24 April 2025
Arsenal matches 17-year Premier League record for blown leads

24 April 2025 09:51
Arsenal have equaled an unwanted Premier League record, matching a statistic that hasn't been seen in 17 years.

The North London club has now failed to secure victory in nine matches this season after taking the lead—a figure not seen since the 2007/08 campaign, Idman.biz reports.

Mikel Arteta’s men were once again unable to hold onto their advantage in their Round 34 clash against Crystal Palace, which ended in a 2–2 draw. The last team to record this many blown leads in a single season was Tottenham, who let winning positions slip in nine matches during the 2007/08 season.

Despite the setbacks, Arsenal remain second in the table with 67 points from 34 games.

