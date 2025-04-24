WATCH: Shock defeat for Juventus

In a surprising turn of events, Juventus suffered a narrow defeat to Parma in a rescheduled match from Round 33 of the Italian Serie A.

Juventus faced Parma away from home, marking a tough outing for the Turin side, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of Igor Tudor, the Bianconeri experienced their first loss, with Parma sealing the victory just before halftime with the only goal of the game. This win also ended Parma’s six-match winless streak.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Lazio secured an away victory over Genoa, continuing their strong run of form.

Serie A – Round 33 (Rescheduled Matches)

April 23

20:30

Torino 1–0 Udinese

Cagliari 1–2 Fiorentina

Genoa 0–2 Lazio

Parma 1–0 Juventus

