WATCH: Tottenham fall at home to Nottingham

The 33rd round of the English Premier League wrapped up with a surprising result in London.

Nottingham Forest traveled to face Tottenham Hotspur in the final match of the round, Idman.biz reports.

The visitors struck early, with Anderson and Wood both finding the net by the 16th minute, stunning the home crowd. Tottenham responded late in the game with a goal from Richarlison, but it wasn’t enough.

Nottingham held on for a 2-1 victory, a result that propelled them to third place in the standings.

English Premier League – Round 33

April 21

23:00. Tottenham Hotspur 1–2 Nottingham Forest

