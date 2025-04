The Italian soccer league has announced the postponement of its scheduled Monday matches following the passing of Pope Francis.

The pontiff, a lifelong soccer fan, died at 88, Idman.biz reports.

In honor of the Pope's memory, Serie A decided to reschedule the following fixtures that were set to take place on Monday, a national holiday in Italy: Torino vs. Udinese, Cagliari vs. Fiorentina, Genoa vs. Lazio, and Parma vs. Juventus.

