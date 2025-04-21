WATCH: Real clinch victory with 90+3rd minute goal

Matchday 32 in Spain’s LaLiga featured plenty of action and late drama.

The headline clash was between title contenders Real Madrid and fourth-placed Athletic Club. The match remained goalless until stoppage time, when the hosts scored in the 90+3rd minute to claim a narrow 1–0 victory.

Spain – LaLiga, Matchday 32

April 20

16:00. Valladolid 2–3 Osasuna

18:15. Villarreal 2–2 Real Sociedad

20:30. Sevilla 1–1 Alavés

23:00. Real Madrid 1–0 Athletic Club

