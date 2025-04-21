WATCH: Bayer earns point, home team wins in Borussia duel

Matchday 30 of the German Bundesliga saw several exciting clashes.

The day began with a goalless draw between Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, with both teams settling for a point – 0:0, Idman.biz reports.

In the highly anticipated Borussia derby, Borussia Dortmund claimed a home victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach in a thrilling 3–2 encounter.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen, despite taking the lead away at St. Pauli, failed to hold on and ended up with a 1–1 draw.

Germany – Bundesliga, Matchday 30

April 20

17:30. Augsburg 0–0 Eintracht Frankfurt

19:30. Borussia Dortmund 3–2 Borussia Mönchengladbach

21:30. St. Pauli 1–1 Bayer Leverkusen

Idman.biz