WATCH: Bayer earns point, home team wins in Borussia duel

Matchday 30 of the German Bundesliga saw several exciting clashes.
The day began with a goalless draw between Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, with both teams settling for a point – 0:0, Idman.biz reports.
In the highly anticipated Borussia derby, Borussia Dortmund claimed a home victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach in a thrilling 3–2 encounter.
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen, despite taking the lead away at St. Pauli, failed to hold on and ended up with a 1–1 draw.
Germany – Bundesliga, Matchday 30
April 20
17:30. Augsburg 0–0 Eintracht Frankfurt
19:30. Borussia Dortmund 3–2 Borussia Mönchengladbach
21:30. St. Pauli 1–1 Bayer Leverkusen
