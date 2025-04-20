Tomislav Misura: "Neftchi will save the season by winning the national cup" - INTERVIEW

Interview of former Neftchi forward Tomislav Misura to Sportal.az

- Do you watch Neftchi's matches?

- I watch matches whenever possible. If not, I at least watch the results.

- How do you assess the team's unstable performance?

- Of course, unstable performance is not good. Not satisfactory results. It seems that Neftchi's squad needs to be rebuilt. Whether this will happen or not, only time will tell.

- Neftchi is currently in 6th place in the tournament table, and in the first match of the semi-final stage of the national cup, they lost to Sabah 1:2. Do you believe in Neftchi's successful performance in the rest of the season?

- I believe and wish that Neftchi will save the season by winning the national cup. As I said, Neftchi needs changes and renewal. We need to invite players who fit Neftchi's playing style.

- It can be said that the only way for Neftchi to qualify for the European Cups is through the Cup...

- Yes, yes. That's why I want to believe that Neftchi will win the Cup. It will be difficult, but not impossible.

- Another Slovenian played for Neftchi after you, and that's Michal Pesković. There hasn't been a Slovenian player in the team since 2015. Are you interested in having your compatriots play in your former team?

- That's right, I remember Pesković too. To be honest, there are players I know who ask me about Neftchi. Because they know that I played for this club. In this sense, they ask questions from time to time. You never know, maybe I'll bring one of the Slovenian players to Neftchi at some point (laughs).

