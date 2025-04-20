Zira legionnaire: Our goal will not change in the match with Sumgait

"We were able to win a very important victory to strengthen our position in the tournament table."

Zira defender Stefan Akka said this in a statement to Sportal.az, Idman.biz reports.

A member of the town's representative Misli spoke about the match against Neftchi they defeated in the 30th round of the Premier League: "Of course, it was not an easy game. But no matter how difficult the situation was, we managed to win in the end. As soon as that match ended, we focused on the game with Sumgait. We are well prepared for the match".

34-year-old football player said the following about his expectations for the match against Sumgait in the 32nd round of the Misli Premier League today: "Our goal will not change in the match against Sumgait. As in other games, we will go out to win this match. I believe in our team. We will fight until the end to win."

Idman.biz