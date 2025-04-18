WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash

As Manchester City prepare to face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, Pep Guardiola has provided a mixed bag of updates on his injury-hit squad — and with the Premier League season nearing its climax, every name on the teamsheet could prove decisive.

The reigning four-time Premier League champions are in the thick of a fierce race for a top-five finish, a placement that would ensure UEFA Champions League football next season, Idman.biz reports.

With six games to go and little room for error, Guardiola’s men need nothing short of perfection — and availability of key players is now more crucial than ever.

City come off the back of an electrifying 5-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace, with goals from a rejuvenated Kevin De Bruyne, new signing Omar Marmoush, Mateo Kovacic, James McAtee and promising youngster Nico O’Reilly. But behind the goals and glory lies a squad stretched thin, particularly in defense.

“We’re short at the back,” Guardiola admitted during Friday’s press conference, a truth City fans know all too well after watching their centre-half options dwindle in recent weeks. However, there’s a silver lining: Manuel Akanji has returned to training and could feature against Everton.

“He made two or three sessions with us and I see him moving really well,” Guardiola said, expressing cautious optimism. The Swiss defender is now slightly ahead of Phil Foden in the recovery timeline, although both players have recently rejoined squad training.

Foden, who picked up an injury during the goalless Manchester Derby, completed just his second full session since then. While his return offers hope for upcoming matches, Guardiola hinted that Saturday may come too soon for the England star.

Meanwhile, the City boss confirmed that both Ederson and Erling Haaland remain sidelined. The Brazilian goalkeeper picked up a knock during last weekend’s win — ironically, while assisting a goal with a sublime long-range pass — while Haaland is still recovering from the ankle injury sustained in the FA Cup quarter-final victory over Bournemouth.

“Next games, he (Haaland) will not be ready,” Guardiola said, making it clear that fans will need to wait a bit longer to see the Norwegian goal machine back in action.

City’s defensive woes continue with John Stones and Nathan Ake still out, leaving Guardiola with a depleted back line. The return of academy product Oscar Bobb has been a bright spot, with the young Norwegian making appearances against Leicester and Palace following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a training injury in August.

With six games left and 18 points up for grabs, Guardiola’s task is clear: navigate the injury crisis, maintain momentum, and secure a top-five finish in what’s been a strange, stop-start campaign for the treble winners.

Saturday’s clash against David Moyes’ Everton could go a long way in shaping that outcome — and all eyes will be on who makes the cut for Guardiola’s matchday squad.

Idman.biz