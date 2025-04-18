Another German club interested in Mahir Emreli

Another German club expressed interest in Mahir Emreli, the striker for the Azerbaijani national team.

According to Sportal.az, the forward of Nürnberg is a target for Hertha BSC Berlin, a club competing in the 2nd Bundesliga, Idman.biz reports.

Hertha BSC Berlin are eager to add Emreli to their squad this summer.

If Nürnberg do not extend Emreli's contract, the player will become a free agent this summer. It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani international signed a contract with Nürnberg at the beginning of the season. After 29 rounds, his team is in 8th place in the 2nd Bundesliga with 44 points, while Herta is 12th with 37 points.

Idman.biz