WATCH: 9-goal thriller in Manchester, Lazio fall in penalty shootout

The UEFA Europa League quarterfinals concluded tonight with an unforgettable evening of football.

All four second-leg matches were played today, delivering high drama and late twists, Idman.biz reports.

Athletic Bilbao secured their semifinal spot with a confident 2–0 win over Rangers in front of their home crowd. Tottenham Hotspur edged past Eintracht Frankfurt thanks to a crucial penalty goal in Germany, advancing on aggregate.

Lazio managed to overturn their first-leg loss against Bodø/Glimt, sending the tie into extra time. However, the Roman side ultimately fell short in the penalty shootout, losing 2–3 and exiting the tournament.

The most sensational match of the night unfolded in Manchester. Manchester United let a 2–0 lead slip against Lyon, only to stage a miraculous comeback in extra time. Trailing 2–4, the Red Devils netted three times after the 114th minute to claim a stunning 5–4 aggregate victory.

The Europa League semifinals will take place on May 1 and May 8.

UEFA Europa League

Quarterfinals – Second Leg

April 17

23:00. Lazio 2–0 Bodø/Glimt (AET 1–1, pens 2–3)

Goals: Castellanos (21'), Noslin (90+3') – Dia (100')

First leg: 0–2

23:00. Manchester United 2–2 Lyon (AET 3–2)

Goals: Ugarte (10'), Dalot (45+1'), Fernandes (114' pen.), Mainoo (120'), Maguire (120+1') – Tolisso (71'), Lacazette (78', 110' pen.), Cherki (105')

First leg: 2–2

23:00. Athletic Bilbao 2–0 Rangers

Goals: Sancet (45+4' pen.), Nico Williams (80')

First leg: 0–0

23:00. Eintracht Frankfurt 0–1 Tottenham

Goal: Solanke (43' pen.)

First leg: 1–1

Idman.biz