Egor Khvalko: “No one believes we’ll be relegated from the top flight”

“I think it was a good game.”

That’s what Kapaz captain Egor Khvalko told the club's press service following their goalless draw against Araz-Nakhchivan in Matchday 30 of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The 28-year-old Belarusian defender reflected on the match, noting that both sides had opportunities to win:

"Both we and our opponents had chances to score. The game could’ve gone either way. Looking at the standings, the result is acceptable. Of course, you always want to win — but so does your opponent."

Despite holding an 8-point lead over bottom-placed Sabail, Khvalko believes Kapaz still has work to do to secure their place in the Premier League:

"There are still 6 matches to play. An 8-point gap is good, but the season isn’t over yet. We need to earn more points to guarantee our survival. We also have a chance to climb higher in the table — the gap with Sumgayit and Shamakhi isn’t that big. We have to keep pushing forward."

Khvalko also highlighted the team’s strong morale and belief:

"There’s a real sense of trust among the players. No one in the squad thinks we’re going down. That belief is crucial for success. In fact, everyone’s focused on playing well and finishing higher up the table. Our results have improved since the winter break, and that gives us reason to stay optimistic."

Kapaz will face Shamakhi in Matchday 31 on April 20 at the Shamakhi City Stadium.

Idman.biz