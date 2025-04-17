Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

The 33-year-old Dutch defender, who joined the Reds from Southampton in 2018 for £75 million, follows star forward Mohamed Salah in committing his future to the club, Idman.biz reports.

Van Dijk, who took over the captaincy in July 2023, has made over 300 appearances and played a key role in Liverpool's success, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, and two Carabao Cups.

Despite speculation surrounding other key players, Van Dijk remained focused on staying. “I’m very happy, very proud. To extend my journey here is amazing,” he said.

Idman.biz