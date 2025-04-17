Neftchi and Sabah: Bronze slipping away

The XXXI round of the Misli Premier League will kick off tomorrow.

The upcoming round may put an end to the title hopes of two teams, Idman.biz reports.

Baku clubs Sabah and Neftchi, considered title contenders, are close to losing their chances for a top-three finish with five rounds left. While both teams still have a chance in the domestic cup to qualify for European competitions, they will need to approach the remaining league games in a more formal manner.

This could be confirmed as early as tomorrow. If third-place Araz-Nakhchivan wins at home against Turan Tovuz, the chances of Neftchi and Sabah securing a medal will be over. In fact, both teams' chances for a medal are now only theoretical. A win for Araz-Nakhchivan would eliminate any possibility of a miracle.

After 30 rounds, Elmar Bakhshiyev’s team sits third with 52 points. Sabah, in fifth place, is 16 points behind the bronze medal position, while Neftchi in sixth is 17 points behind. A win for Araz-Nakhchivan would put both teams out of the medal race.

However, Neftchi is the most successful team in the history of Azerbaijan’s championships, having won a record 21 medals.

Sabah has been a medalist in the last two seasons, but after winning silver and bronze, the club is now close to finishing without any medals.

If Araz-Nakhchivan doesn't win, the medal hopes of the capital teams could still remain alive. For Sabah and Neftchi to keep their bronze hopes alive, both teams must win their next games. Sabah will face Sabail at home, while Neftchi will play against Qarabag in the Azerbaijani derby.

Even if Araz-Nakhchivan loses, Samir Abasov's team must win to keep their top-three hopes alive, while Sabah only needs a draw.

The Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Turan Tovuz match will take place on April 18, followed by Sabah vs. Sabail and Qarabag vs. Neftchi the next day.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz