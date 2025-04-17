Europa League quarter-finals: Home challenge for Man Utd, away test for Tottenham

The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals conclude tonight with four decisive second-leg fixtures.

As reported by Idman.biz, Lazio will look to overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat against Bodo/Glimt. Meanwhile, Manchester United host Lyon in what promises to be an intense battle following a 2-2 draw in France. Athletic Bilbao take on Rangers after a goalless first leg, and Eintracht Frankfurt will face Tottenham, with the tie currently balanced at 1-1.

The semi-final matches are scheduled for May 1 and 8.

Europa League – Quarter-finals, second leg

April 17, all matches kick off at 23:00

Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt (First leg: 0-2)

Manchester United vs Lyon (First leg: 2-2)

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers (First leg: 0-0)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham (First leg: 1-1)

