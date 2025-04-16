Sabah set to face European giants Manchester City

Sabah club’s U13 and U15 teams will take part in the international football tournament Junior World Cup held in Antalya, Turkiye.

The team has departed today for the host city of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

In the competition, our U13 team will compete in the same group as England’s Manchester City and Turkiye’s Konyaspor and Hatay Altın Genclik.

Meanwhile, the U15 team has been placed in a group with Spain’s Rayo Vallecano and Turkiye’s Konyaaltı and Manisa teams.

The U13 team will play its first match against Manchester City, while the U15 team will face Rayo Vallecano. The matches will be held tomorrow morning.

