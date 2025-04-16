16 April 2025
EN

Sabah set to face European giants Manchester City

Football
News
16 April 2025 15:28
7
Sabah set to face European giants Manchester City

Sabah club’s U13 and U15 teams will take part in the international football tournament Junior World Cup held in Antalya, Turkiye.

The team has departed today for the host city of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.
In the competition, our U13 team will compete in the same group as England’s Manchester City and Turkiye’s Konyaspor and Hatay Altın Genclik.

Meanwhile, the U15 team has been placed in a group with Spain’s Rayo Vallecano and Turkiye’s Konyaaltı and Manisa teams.

The U13 team will play its first match against Manchester City, while the U15 team will face Rayo Vallecano. The matches will be held tomorrow morning.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”
Azerbaijan U17 defeats Georgia at UEFA Development Tournament
14:52
Football

Azerbaijan U17 defeats Georgia at UEFA Development Tournament

Agil Nabiyev’s side faced Georgia’s U17 team in their second match of the tournament
Former Bordeaux and Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza dies after tragic fall in China
14:39
Football

Former Bordeaux and Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza dies after tragic fall in China

Concerns were raised after Boupendza failed to show up for a training session, and the worst was soon confirmed by a close friend of the player
No place for racism in Azerbaijani football
14:21
Football

No place for racism in Azerbaijani football

Neftchi fans directed racist chants at an opposing player, targeting him based on his racial background
Kurban Berdyev suspended for referee abuse
14:00
Football

Kurban Berdyev suspended for referee abuse

The decision was made by AFFA’s Disciplinary Committee after incidents that occurred during the Misli Premier League’s Matchday 30 clash
Most experienced young players: Rodrygo, Kubo, Camavinga
13:47
Football

Most experienced young players: Rodrygo, Kubo, Camavinga

The most active footballers born in the 21st century have been revealed — and topping the list is Real Madrid's Rodrygo

Most read

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?
15 April 15:30
Football

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?

The spotlight is on the Champions League quarter-final second leg as fans eagerly await to see if Real Madrid can overturn their 0-3 loss

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING
14 April 13:28
Football

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING

IFFHS has released its latest list of players with the most wins in national league matches
Azerbaijan’s golden journey on the European Tatami - HISTORICAL REVIEW
14 April 15:59
Judo

Azerbaijan’s golden journey on the European Tatami - HISTORICAL REVIEW

Since gaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijani judokas have consistently represented the nation on the European stage
WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO
10:39
Tennis

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes for on-court comment about opponent’s hygiene