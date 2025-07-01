1 July 2025
Araz-Nakhchivan signs French midfielder Hamidou Keyta

Football
News
1 July 2025 14:16
9
Araz-Nakhchivan has signed another player ahead of the new season.

French midfielder Hamidou Keyta has signed a contract with the Azerbaijani club until May 31, 2026, Idman.biz reports.

The 31-year-old spent last season with Konyaspor in Turkiye and is already familiar to local fans, having previously played in the Azerbaijan Premier League for Zira and Qarabag. Keyta has also had spells in France, Romania, and Portugal.

Notably, Araz-Nakhchivan has already extended contracts with Issoufo Paro, Omar Buludov, Cristian Avram, Tarlan Ahmadli, Urfan Abbasov, Slavik Alkhasov, Qara Qarayev, Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada, Ulvi Isgandarov, Elchin Mustafayev, Turan Valizada, Wanderson Melo, Ramon Machado, and Nuno Rodrigues.

The club has also brought in Bar Cohen, Charles Boli, Bruno Franco, Patrick Andrade, and Chance Simakala Ba-Muaka, while parting ways with Vadim Abdullayev, César Meza Colli, Carlos Jatobá, Bernardo Dias, and Mico Kuzmanovic.

Idman.biz

