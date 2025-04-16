16 April 2025
Champions League quarterfinals conclude with notable records and firsts

16 April 2025 12:14
The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals has officially wrapped up.

Two matches were played on the final night of the round, marking the end of the 1/4 final stage, Idman.biz reports.

These encounters stood out with several noteworthy statistics. The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) compiled a special report highlighting the day’s records and first-time achievements.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona 3-1 (agg 3-5)

Barcelona will contest the Champions League semi-finals for the 13th time in their history, the first time since 2018-19, ending their longest run without reaching that round (5 seasons).

Barcelona suffered their first defeat in 2025, after 20 wins and 4 draws in 24 previous games: the best unbeaten start in a single year in their history.
It is also the first defeat personally for Wojciech Szczęsny after joining Barcelona.

Bensebaini's own goal puts Barcelona on a par with Real Madrid as teams with the most own goals in their favor (19) in the history of the Champions League.

No team from the top five European leagues has benefited this season from more own goals than Barcelona in all competitions (5, along with Como).

Serhou Guirassy is the first ever player to score a hat-trick in a Champions League knockout match and end up eliminated.

Guirassy is the first player to score a perfect hat-trick (goals by left foot, right foot and head) against Barcelona in the history of the Champions League.

This is the 3rd UCL perfect hat-trick in XXI century, after:

Sébastien Haller (Ajax, vs Sporting 5-1) on 15 September 2021,

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, vs RB Leipzig 7-0) on 14 March 2023.

Barcelona have conceded their 2nd hat-trick in UCL this season (also from Vangelis Pavlidis vs Benfica).

Only once before in their history, they conceded 2 hat-tricks in a single European season, in 1997-98 (from Faustino Asprilla vs Newcastle and from Andriy Shevchenko vs Dinamo Kyiv).

Serhou Guirassy became the first African player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Also he is now the player with most goals scored against Barcelona in a single edition of the competition (5), surpassing Kylian Mbappé (4 goals vs Barça in 2020-21).

Guirassy broke the Borussia Dortmund’s club record for goals a single UCL campaign (13), jointly held by Erling Haaland (2020-21) and Robert Lewandowski (2012-13) with 10 each.

Aston Villa vs Paris St. Germain 3-2 (agg 4-5)

PSG have qualified for the Champions League semi-finals for the fifth time in history, after 1995, 2020, 2021, and 2024: a record for a French club at this stage of the competition, ahead of Monaco (4).

Overall, PSG will play in their 9th semi-final in a major European competition (also 3 in the Cup Winners' Cup and 1 in the UEFA Cup), more than any other French club (Marseille 8, Monaco 7).

PSG have scored 30 goals in the Champions League this season, breaking the record for a French club in a single season in the competition (29 for Lyon in 2004-05).

French clubs have won a Champions League quarter-final tie in all their last 6 cases (a;so Monaco 2016-17, Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain 2019-20, Paris Saint-Germain 2020-21, 2023-24, Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25), their best run of this kind.
The last time a French club was eliminated at this stage of the competition was Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City in 2015-16.

PSG have conceded 3+ goals in a competitive match for the first time this season.

Luis Enrique is the first coach to qualify Paris Saint-Germain for the European Cup semi-finals in two consecutive seasons.

Luis Enrique becomes the 4th coach to reach the semi-finals in 2 seasons with a French club in the Champions League, after:

Albert Batteux with Reims,

Robert Herbin with St. Etienne,

Raymond Goethals with Marseille.

For the first time in the same Champions League knockout match, the right-back (Achraf Hakimi) and the left-back (Nuno Mendes) of the same team have scored both.
Nuno Mendes has most goals (4) by a defender in the UCL this season while Hakimi provided joint-most assists (5) by a defender, along with Atalanta’s Davide Zappacosta.

Achraf Hakimi has 7 goal involvements for Paris SG this season in the Champions League (2 goals, 5 assists): the highest total by a defender in a single edition of the competition since Marcelo in 2017-18 (also 7 for Rela Madrid)

Idman.biz

