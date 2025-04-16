Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski emphasized the importance of full commitment in Europe's top-tier competition.

Reflecting on the second-leg clash against Borussia Dortmund, where Barcelona advanced despite a 3–1 defeat, Lewandowski highlighted that FC Barcelona’s young players got to be totally prepared for Champions League matches, Idman.biz reports per Fabrizio Romano.

“This match can be a good lesson to all of our young players,” he said. “Champions League is Champions League, and you always have to be prepared… not at 90% or 95%, no. 100%.”

Idman.biz