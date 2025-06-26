FIFA Club World Cup: Inter to face Fluminense, Monterrey draws Borussia Dortmund

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, hosted in the United States, continues with thrilling matchups as the final round of Group E concluded earlier today (Baku time).

Inter Milan secured a 2-0 victory over River Plate, who were reduced to ten men in the 66th minute and suffered a second red card in stoppage time (90+5), Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Monterrey, led by veteran defender Sergio Ramos, eased past Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds with a dominant 4-0 win.

With this, Inter Milan topped Group E with 7 points, while Monterrey finished second with 5 points, both advancing to the round of 16.

In the next stage, Inter will face Brazilian club Fluminense, and Monterrey will go up against Borussia Dortmund.

Later today, action in Group G will also wrap up. Juventus and Manchester City, both on 6 points, will battle for top spot. Meanwhile, Wydad and Al Ain will fight to earn their first points of the tournament.

All Group G matches are scheduled to kick off at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz