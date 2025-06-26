26 June 2025
EN

FIFA Club World Cup: Inter to face Fluminense, Monterrey draws Borussia Dortmund

Football
News
26 June 2025 10:44
57
FIFA Club World Cup: Inter to face Fluminense, Monterrey draws Borussia Dortmund

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, hosted in the United States, continues with thrilling matchups as the final round of Group E concluded earlier today (Baku time).

Inter Milan secured a 2-0 victory over River Plate, who were reduced to ten men in the 66th minute and suffered a second red card in stoppage time (90+5), Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Monterrey, led by veteran defender Sergio Ramos, eased past Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds with a dominant 4-0 win.

With this, Inter Milan topped Group E with 7 points, while Monterrey finished second with 5 points, both advancing to the round of 16.

In the next stage, Inter will face Brazilian club Fluminense, and Monterrey will go up against Borussia Dortmund.
Later today, action in Group G will also wrap up. Juventus and Manchester City, both on 6 points, will battle for top spot. Meanwhile, Wydad and Al Ain will fight to earn their first points of the tournament.

All Group G matches are scheduled to kick off at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz

Related news

Kamran Aghayev and Emin Mahmudov's former club to lose professional status
17:28
Football

Kamran Aghayev and Emin Mahmudov's former club to lose professional status

Boavista failed to register as a member of Portugal's Liga 2
OFFER from Belgium and Poland for Qarabag player
17:04
Football

OFFER from Belgium and Poland for Qarabag player

The member of the Azerbaijani national team is considering the offers
MOIK Player: “The President’s Attendance Made Our Game Emotional and Memorable” – INTERVIEW
16:43
Football

MOIK Player: “The President’s Attendance Made Our Game Emotional and Memorable” – INTERVIEW

Ulvi Ibazade also shared his memories of the match they played against Qarabag at the Khankendi City Stadium on December 22, 2023
Neftchi's legionnaire shares: "Unchanging dream"
15:22
Football

Neftchi's legionnaire shares: "Unchanging dream"

English striker of Senegalese origin drew attention to the start of preparations for the new season
All four Brazilian clubs reached the 1/8 finals
15:00
Football

All four Brazilian clubs reached the 1/8 finals

They have all qualified for the 1/8 finals
Azerbaijani national team is preparing for the match with Belarus - PHOTO
14:35
Football

Azerbaijani national team is preparing for the match with Belarus - PHOTO

Azerbaijani women's national team has started a training camp in Minsk

Most read

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO
24 June 10:54
Football

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO

Today marks a milestone for one of football's greatest icons, Lionel Messi turns 38
WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup
24 June 09:45
Football

WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States continues to deliver excitement
Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10
24 June 16:00
MMA

Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10

Following the recent UFC event held in Baku, the organization has updated its rankings across various weight classes
WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39
24 June 17:52
Football

WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera continues his career in Argentina