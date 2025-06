Mahir Emreli’s transfer value has seen a notable rise.

The Azerbaijani national team striker is now valued at €1 million (approximately 1.974 million AZN) on Transfermarkt, Idman.biz reports.

The 28-year-old recently joined German 2. Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern, and his market value has increased by €200,000 following the move.

Emreli signed a three-year contract with his new club.

Idman.biz