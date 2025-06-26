Tickets for Sabah vs Celje match now on sale

Tickets for the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying Round clash between Sabah (Azerbaijan) and Celje (Slovenia) are now available for purchase.

Fans eager to support the Azerbaijan Cup winners live at the stadium can buy their tickets online via iticket.az, Idman.biz reports.

In the coming days, tickets will also be available at the ticket offices of Bank Respublika Arena and other official sales points.

Ticket prices range from 2 to 5 AZN.

The match will take place on July 10 at 20:00 at Bank Respublika Arena.

Idmаn.biz