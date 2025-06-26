Anatoliy Nuriyev signs new two-year deal with Sabah

Midfielder Anatoliy Nuriyev has agreed to extend his stay at Sabah FC, following the conclusion of contract talks with the club's management.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that the Azerbaijan national team player has decided to remain at the club, backing away from previous intentions to leave.

The 29-year-old attacker, who has spent the last three seasons with Sabah, has signed a two-year deal (1+1).

Born in Ukraine, Nuriyev has made 105 appearances for the club, contributing 12 goals and 18 assists during his time at Sabah.

Idman.biz