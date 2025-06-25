Mahir Emreli set to face Genoa and Roma in pre-season friendlies

Azerbaijani striker Mahir Emreli, who recently joined German second-tier side Kaiserslautern, may take the field against top Italian Serie A clubs this summer.

Kaiserslautern, aiming to return to the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012, has scheduled friendly matches against Genoa on July 19 and Roma on July 26, Idman.biz reports.

Emreli’s new team is also set to face fifth-division side RSV Eintracht 1949 away from home on August 17 in the 1/32 finals of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup).

The new 2. Bundesliga season is expected to kick off on August 1.

Idman.biz