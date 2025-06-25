Diogo Verdasca set to leave Kapaz

Kapaz defender Diogo Verdasca is expected to part ways with the Ganja-based club.

Idman.biz, via Sport24.az, reports that the news was confirmed by the player's agent, Vagif Heydarli, who noted that the Portuguese center-back has received offers from other teams.

"It wouldn't be appropriate to mention specific clubs, but considering the current situation, it seems likely that Diogo Verdasca will leave Kapaz," said Heydarli.

Verdasca, 27, has previously played for clubs such as Mirandés, Real Zaragoza, Beitar Jerusalem (Israel), and Śląsk Wrocław (Poland).

Idman.biz