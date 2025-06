“We’ve wanted to make this trip for a long time. We never had the chance to come as a team, today it finally happened.”

These were the words of Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov during a media briefing held as part of the team’s visit to Karabakh, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced coach responded to journalists' questions and shared that they made the most of the opportunity to visit several key cities in the region, including Fuzuli, Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam.

Idman.biz