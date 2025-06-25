26 June 2025
Elnur Mammadov: "Such visits are a gift for youth and children"

"During the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on the outcomes of 2024, the sports community was called upon to take action. One of the key messages was the encouragement of renowned athletes to visit the liberated territories. At that time, over 10,000 people had already been resettled in those regions, and proper living conditions had been established. These visits, especially for young people and children, are truly a gift."

These remarks were made by Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, during a visit by members of the Qarabag football club—including players, coaching staff, and officials—to liberated regions, where they met with local residents.

He noted that the club’s visit brought great joy to the community:

"President Aliyev’s call was strongly supported by Qarabag. In collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, a visit to the Karabakh region was organized. We held meetings in Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam. Together with the team, we visited the Imarat Stadium, whose foundation was laid by the President himself. This visit brought happiness and excitement to the residents. We extend our sincere gratitude to the club’s management, head coach Gurban Gurbanov, the players, and the entire coaching staff. Such visits will continue on a regular basis, involving other federations and sports disciplines as well. Qarabag has become the first football club to take this initiative."

He also emphasized that events and international competitions are regularly held in the liberated territories:

"We also had the pleasure of attending a session with professors from the Faculty of Culture at Karabakh University. Listening to them against the backdrop of the Qarabag anthem was a special experience. We demonstrated unity. We thank our President for bringing us this joy, bow our heads in honor of our martyrs, and wish good health to our veterans."

Idman.biz

