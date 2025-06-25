Qarabag reviews construction progress of new Imarat Stadium – PHOTO

During their symbolic visit to Shusha, Qarabag Football Club made a special stop in Aghdam to observe the construction progress of the new Imarat Stadium, one of the most significant projects in Azerbaijan’s post-liberation development plan.

The stadium is being built on a 19.2-hectare area as part of the First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

The new Imarat Stadium is being constructed in full compliance with UEFA Category IV standards, making it eligible to host top-tier international matches. The arena will feature a natural grass pitch and seat 11,700 spectators.

Facilities include: VVIP and VIP lounges, Conference and meeting rooms, Referee and team locker rooms, Media areas and commentator booths, A football museum, and Administrative offices and support spaces.

Additionally, the stadium complex will house: A training field, Running tracks, Parking zones, Entry-exit control systems, and Technical infrastructure.

To serve the broader community, the stadium grounds will also include public recreational areas with a fitness center, cafes, restaurants, and retail stores.

The venue will be equipped with state-of-the-art monitoring, lighting, sound, and communication systems, enabling it to host both local and international events at the highest level.

Qarabag players and staff were briefed on the architectural and technical details during their visit, a moment filled with pride and hope for the future of football in the historic region of Aghdam.

