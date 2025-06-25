Kevin Medina: “I never expected to see such an amazing city”

“I never expected to come across such an amazing city before arriving in Khankendi,” said Qarabag defender Kevin Medina in an interview with AZERTAC.

The Colombian center-back shared his impressions of the Aghdam-based club's recent visit to Khankendi, where the team and management met with local students, Idman.biz reports.

“Everything is happening so fast here. New construction projects are underway, and every condition is being created for the people. I believe the residents are very happy. You can clearly see the development. Everything is truly impressive,” he noted.

Medina also commented on Qarabag’s upcoming campaign in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, expressing confidence that the team can achieve greater success this season.

“It’s a bit early to speak in detail, but of course, achieving good results requires hard work and consistent training. Weekly sessions are extremely important. I believe we’ll progress in the tournament. We’ll face the winner of the tie between Shelbourne (Ireland) and Linfield (Northern Ireland), but who we play doesn’t really matter. What’s important is preparing well and putting on a strong performance,” Medina added.

