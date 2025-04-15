Legendary Spanish forward Raúl González could be set for a return to the German side Schalke 04 – this time as head coach – in the 2. Bundesliga, where Azerbaijani national team striker Mahir Emreli also plays.

According to Bild, Schalke have offered the 47-year-old a managerial role for the upcoming season, Idman.biz reports.

Raúl has been in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, the Spanish giant’s reserve team, since 2019.

Before approaching Raúl, Schalke reportedly made an offer to Domenico Tedesco, who recently left the Belgium national team, but the German-Italian coach declined the opportunity to manage in the second tier of German football.

Currently, Schalke are in 11th place in the 2. Bundesliga, far from their promotion ambitions.

Raúl previously played two seasons at Schalke as a player, winning the DFB-Pokal and German Super Cup in 2011 – achievements that still make him a fan favorite in Gelsenkirchen.

Idman.biz