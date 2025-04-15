Qarabag agree new deal with Brazilian defender – 3-year contract signed – PHOTO

A new contract signing is on the horizon for Qarabag FK.

Idman.biz, referencing Apasport.az, reports that the club is set to extend its agreement with Matheus Silva.

The club’s management is reportedly pleased with the Brazilian player’s performance, and Silva himself is eager to stay in the squad. Negotiations between the two parties have reached the final stage.

The new contract is expected to be for a duration of three years.

Matheus Silva joined Qarabag in the summer of 2023. Before that, he played for Brazilian clubs San Francisco, Paysandu, and Bahia, as well as European sides Farense and Moreirense (Portugal) and Lokomotiv Plovdiv (Bulgaria). The 28-year-old is primarily a full-back.

Idman.biz