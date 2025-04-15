Leandro reclaims top spot from Kady

Leandro Andrade, who scored a hat-trick in Qarabag’s away match against Sabail in Matchday 30 of the Misli Premier League, not only strengthened his lead in the top scorer race but also reclaimed first place in goal frequency—something he had lost two rounds ago.

The Qarabag forward has overtaken his teammate Kady Borges, Idman.biz reports.

Leandro has scored 14 goals in 1,774 minutes over 30 matches, averaging a goal every 126.7 minutes. Kady, who didn’t score this round, has now played 670 minutes in 9 matches in which he scored 5 goals, bringing his average down to 134 minutes per goal, placing him behind Leandro.

There are six other players in the league who average a goal in less than 200 minutes. Third place belongs to Neftchi’s Bassala Sambou, who has 2 goals in 328 minutes across 7 matches, averaging 164 minutes per goal. The 4th, 5th, and 7th places are held by Qarabag players Oleksiy Kashchuk, Nariman Akhundzada, and Musa Gurbanli, respectively. The remaining two in the top 8 are Davit Volkovi from Zira and Joy-Lance Mickels from Sabah.

# Player/club Average Goal Game Min. 1 Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) 126.7 14 30 1774 2 Kady Borges (Qarabag) 134 5 9 670 3 Bassala Sambou (Neftchi) 164 2 7 328 4 Oleksiy Kashchuk (Qarabag) 173.7 6 22 1042 5 Nariman Akhundzada (Qarabag) 189 8 23 1516 6 Davit Volkovi (Zira) 196.3 9 28 1767 7 Musa Gurbanli (Qarabag) 196.5 4 18 786 8 Joy Lance Mickels (Sabah) 198.1 8 22 1585

Vuqar Mammadov

Idman.biz