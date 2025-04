The 32nd round of Italy’s Serie A has come to a close, and Napoli continues to chase the league leaders with determination.

Antonio Conte’s men hosted Empoli in a one-sided affair at home. Facing one of the league’s bottom teams, Napoli secured a comfortable 3–0 victory, Idman.biz reports.

This dominant win narrows the gap with league leaders Inter back down to just three points.

Serie A, Round 32

April 14

22:45. Napoli 3–0 Empoli

