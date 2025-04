Araz-Nakhchivan have extended their contract with defender Igor Ribeiro.

According to the club’s press service, the Brazilian centre-back has signed a new one-year deal following a strong performance that earned the trust of the coaching staff, Idman.biz reports.

Ribeiro will remain with Araz-Nakhchivan until the end of the 2025/26 season.

He has been a regular member of the starting lineup since joining the Red and Whites in August 2023.

Idman.biz