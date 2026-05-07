7 May 2026
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Vincent Kompany insists Bayern were capable of winning Champions League despite PSG exit

Football
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7 May 2026 15:45
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Vincent Kompany insists Bayern were capable of winning Champions League despite PSG exit

Vincent Kompany believes Bayern Munich had what it took to win the UEFA Champions League this season despite their dramatic semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Bayern were eliminated after losing 6-5 on aggregate against the French champions. The second leg in Munich ended in a 1-1 draw, sending PSG through to the final where they will face Arsenal on 30 May in Budapest.

Speaking after the elimination, Kompany refused to describe Bayern’s European campaign as a failure and stressed how difficult it is even for elite clubs to win Europe’s biggest trophy.

“I always feel Bayern can win the Champions League. I felt that this year as well,” Kompany said. “I am a rational person. Bayern have won the Champions League six times. The tournament has existed for 60 or 70 years, so even the best clubs usually win it once every 10 years, unless it is Real Madrid.

“I am not going to put extra responsibility on myself because I know how difficult it is. We could have won it this year. Maybe next year the details will go in our favour.”

PSG took control of the second leg early when Ousmane Dembele scored after an assist from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Bayern pushed for a response throughout the night and eventually equalised deep into stoppage time through Harry Kane, but the goal was not enough to prevent elimination.

Despite the disappointment, Bayern’s performances across the knockout stages have strengthened confidence that Kompany’s project is moving in the right direction after his first season in charge of the Bundesliga giants.

Idman.Biz
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