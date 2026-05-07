8 May 2026
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CBC Sport apologise after Champions League semi-final broadcast failure

Football
News
7 May 2026 16:55
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CBC Sport apologise after Champions League semi-final broadcast failure

CBC Sport editor-in-chief Shamsaddin Abbasov has apologised to viewers after the channel failed to broadcast the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, Abbasov explained that the issue was caused by a technical failure and admitted the broadcaster was responsible for the disruption.

“It was a technical problem, and we admit our mistake,” Abbasov said. “The responsibility is ours, it was a technical issue. We did not want this to happen. We understand our responsibility. We apologise to our viewers — apparently, this was our fate.”

Earlier, CBC Sport had officially announced plans to show the Champions League semi-final, but the live transmission failed to appear when the match kicked off. The situation quickly sparked criticism and confusion among football fans on social media, with many viewers demanding an explanation from the broadcaster.

The match itself ended 1-1 in Munich, with PSG advancing to the Champions League final 6-5 on aggregate after a dramatic two-legged contest. Luis Enrique’s side will now face Arsenal in the final later this month in Budapest.

CBC Sport remains one of Azerbaijan’s leading sports broadcasters and regularly airs major international football tournaments, including UEFA club competitions and national team matches.

Idman.Biz
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