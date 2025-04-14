Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has released its latest list of players with the most wins in national league matches — and Cristiano Ronaldo sits at the top.

The Portuguese superstar has celebrated victory in an incredible 500 league matches throughout his club career, Idman.biz reports.

He is followed by Brazilian legends Fabio and Rogério Ceni. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi ranks 5th on the list.

Here’s the full top 16:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 500 wins

2. Fábio – 484

3. Rogério Ceni – 470

4. Ducky Gray – 465

5. Lionel Messi – 441

6. Émerson Leão – 440

7. Ryan Giggs – 425

8. Fernandinho – 423

9. Iker Casillas – 418

10. Roberto Dinamite – 415

11. Luka Modrić – 409

12. Gianluigi Buffon – 408

13. Karim Benzema – 406

14. Luis Suárez – 404

15. Roberto Carlos – 403

16. Alec McNair – 401

Idman.biz