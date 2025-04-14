Orkhan Mammadov: “This reflects our country’s growing international prestige”

President of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation, Orkhan Mammadov, has emphasized the growing popularity and development of minifootball in Azerbaijan, highlighting the country's rising international reputation ahead of the upcoming WMF World Cup in Baku.

Speaking to the official website of the World Minifootball Federation, Mammadov noted that the Federation has been working diligently to develop and promote the sport across the country, Idman.biz reports.

“The Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation is actively involved in strengthening this sport domestically. As an active member of the World and European Minifootball Federations, we regularly take part in major events, conferences, and experience-sharing platforms.”

Mammadov underlined that the upcoming World Championship—set to take place in May in Baku—will be hosted at the highest standards.

“Since our founding, we’ve ensured our national team’s participation in three European Championships and one World Championship. Notably, after our team won the European title, President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the players on June 14, 2022. This level of support from the country’s leadership has significantly increased public interest in minifootball. Today, even those with no professional football background are actively taking part in the sport.”

Describing the tournament as a festive occasion for the nation, Mammadov said:

“Azerbaijan has successfully hosted numerous high-profile international events—sports tournaments, festivals, global forums, and conferences. The fact that we’ve been trusted with yet another global competition is no coincidence. It reflects our country’s achievements and growing international prestige. The Minifootball World Championship is eagerly awaited by local fans and promises to be a true celebration.”

He added that the event will leave a lasting impression:

“Azerbaijan has established itself as a premier destination for hosting international sports tournaments. Not a year goes by without such an event in our country. Now, we’re preparing to welcome the world for yet another prestigious competition. Of course, challenges are expected, but we’re fully committed and well into the final stages of preparation. Everything is proceeding according to plan.”

Fans can look forward not only to spectacular matches and an impressive opening ceremony at the National Gymnastics Arena, but also to a variety of entertainment events along the Baku Boulevard:

“I’m confident the weather will also cooperate, giving fans the perfect opportunity to enjoy Baku’s scenic beauty. This championship will undoubtedly leave its mark on the history of minifootball.”

Mammadov stressed the sport’s growing popularity:

“Minifootball is as beloved as traditional football in Azerbaijan. Interest in the sport soared after our European championship victory. Today, people of all ages are playing minifootball at Federation-owned facilities. We’re thrilled to have achieved such mass participation in such a short time.”

He recalled the massive support from fans during a 2023 international tournament dedicated to national leader Heydar Aliyev:

“Ten teams from various countries participated. Matches held at the Baku Tennis Academy drew enthusiastic crowds that gave our team strong support, directly contributing to our success. We’re confident our fans will bring that same energy to the World Championship.”

Mammadov invited international fans to experience the hospitality of Azerbaijan:

“We would be delighted to see supporters from other countries in Baku. Azerbaijan is known for its hospitality, safety, and beauty. We invite all fans to join us—not only to enjoy thrilling matches but also to discover the rich culture and warm-hearted people of our country. I truly believe this World Championship will be one of the most unforgettable tournaments ever held. Best of luck to all participating teams!”

The Minifootball World Championship will take place in Baku from May 22 to June 1, with all matches hosted at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz