Matchday 32 of the Italian Serie A saw several teams in action.

Both Atalanta and Como secured three points with their wins earlier in the day, Idman.biz reports.

In the highly anticipated Rome derby, Lazio and Roma shared the spoils, finishing with one goal each.

Italy

Serie A, Matchday 32

April 13

14:30. Atalanta 2–0 Bologna

17:00. Verona 0–0 Genoa

17:00. Fiorentina 0–0 Parma

20:00. Como 1–0 Torino

22:45. Lazio 1–1 Roma

Idman.biz