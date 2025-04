Sevilla - head coach Pimienta resigns after 4 consecutive defeat.

Sevilla head coach Francisco Garcia Pimienta has resigned.

The team, which has lost 4 consecutive matches, is in 13th place in La Liga with 36 points, Idman.biz reports.

Pimienta has been coaching Sevilla since the summer of 2024. 50-year-old Spanish specialist's contract with the club was until June 2027. He previously coached Barcelona's B team and Las Palmas.

