WATCH: Inter and Juventus win at home

Three matches were played as part of Matchday 32 in Italy’s Serie A.

Inter secured a confident home win, defeating Cagliari 3-1, Idman.biz reports.

With this victory, the defending champions now lead their closest rivals by six points. Napoli will host Empoli next in their bid to stay in contention.

Juventus also picked up all three points with a 2-1 win over Lecce. The Turin side, who have played one game more than some of their competitors, have climbed to third place in the standings.

Serie A, Matchday 32

April 12

18:00. Venezia 1–0 Monza

20:00. Inter 3–1 Cagliari

22:45. Juventus 2–1 Lecce

Idmаn.biz