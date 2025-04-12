Elvin Badalov: “Maybe, the principle is between the coaches, it has nothing to do with us”

Interview of Sumgait defender Elvin Badalov to Futbolxeber.az

- You lost to Araz-Nakhchivan with a score of 0:2 in the last round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. What can be attributed to the defeat after 3 rounds?

- We started the match badly. We had difficulty in the first 10 minutes. That is why we scored an early goal. After falling behind in the score, we came to our senses. Araz-Nakhchivan is a good team. It is difficult to score not only 2, but even 1 goal against them. No matter how hard we tried, we could not stand out in any way. Maybe everyone was not fully focused on the match. This also affected our performance.

- At one point, Sumgait was close to the dangerous zone. However, by collecting 7 points in 3 matches, it can be said that your team ensured its stay in the Premier League. Is it possible that after this, the team has become more confident? Or is there no motivation left?

- It is true that this moment also has some effect. But we cannot be complacent. If we lose 2-3 games, we can experience that danger again. That is why we need to approach all matches seriously.

- Today you will face Shamakhi. After the last game on the road, the head coaches threw insults at each other at the press conference. Does this moment increase the principle of today's match?

- Maybe the principle is between the coaches. I know coach Aykhan. We worked together with him. Now we work with coach Vagif. I don't believe that there will be any serious problem. Whatever happened, it has nothing to do with us. As always, we will go out on the field to win. We play at home, we want to win.

- During the winter transfer window, there were rumors that you would move to Qarabag. Is this issue closed? Or will it be discussed again in the summer?

- During the winter transfer window, there were rumors. I wouldn't say it's completely closed. It's just that it's difficult to say anything for sure now. A lot can happen in the summer.

- There were even such ideas that the legionnaire limit could have an impact on your transfer to Qarabag. It is already known that the limit has been canceled. Could this point be an obstacle to the transfer?

- I don't know how it will be. I don't care if there is a limit or not. I'm waiting for the summer transfer window. We'll look at the situation there.

- Is it possible that you will stay at Sumgayit?

- Of course, first of all, I will look at the offer from Sumgait. I've been wearing the jersey here for many years. No, if it doesn't work out, then I will consider other offers.

- You were left out of the last national team training camp. Were you expecting an invitation from Fernando Santos?

- We are not performing well as a team this season. In such a situation, it is difficult to get an invitation to the national team. It's true that some of us have been called up to the national team. I'm always working hard, waiting for an invitation from the national team. Maybe there's a lack of stability. In any case, the decision is made by the head coach, and I treat him with respect.

Idman.biz