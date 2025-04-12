Valdemar Almeida: “Everyone said that Kepaz would not be able to do it this season”

“Everyone played well as a team. We fought collectively, not individually, on the field.”

These words were made by Kepaz footballer Valdemar Almeida in a statement to the club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking about the match with Sabah, the midfielder emphasized that they approached the match seriously: “We played smart against a strong, good opponent. We prepared for the match properly. We showed that we exist and can do better.”

The goal of the footballer nicknamed Pana brought victory to Kepaz. He described his distinction as the result of successful teamwork: “Every footballer likes to score goals. I had such an opportunity and I took advantage of it. I am happy that I distinguished myself and especially that my goal brought the team victory. Everyone has a role in the goal episode. We created the situation as a team. We must continue to play like this.”

33-year-old midfielder said that he was confident that his team would maintain their place in the elite: “The situation was very complicated at the beginning of the championship. Everyone said that Kepaz would not be able to do it this season. But we proved the opposite. We worked hard for this. We achieved our goal.”

Almeyda said that they will go to the upcoming match against Araz-Nakhchivan for a successful result: “We do not think differently about the next match. We want to win. But this will be possible with the same ambition and determination as in the last match. Because Araz-Nakhchivan club also has a well-established squad. A difficult match awaits us. We will do our best to earn three points.”

Idman.biz