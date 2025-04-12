300th victory over Gabala

Gabala won its 300th victory in its history.

It happened in the XXI round of the First League, Idman.biz reports.

Reds and Blacks defeated Difai with a score of 4:0 at the Gabala City Stadium. The 300th victory came in the 720th game.

Gabala has won 203 times in the Premier League, 47 times in the Azerbaijan Cup, 39 times in the First League, and 11 times in European Cups.

The victory over Difai was the 170th success at home. Azerbaijan team, which won 128 times on the road, also rejoiced twice on neutral ground.

Gabala’s first victory was made official on September 21, 2005 in the First League match against Sharur – 8:0.

Idman.biz