13 April 2025
EN

300th victory over Gabala

Football
News
12 April 2025 13:00
38
300th victory over Gabala

Gabala won its 300th victory in its history.

It happened in the XXI round of the First League, Idman.biz reports.

Reds and Blacks defeated Difai with a score of 4:0 at the Gabala City Stadium. The 300th victory came in the 720th game.

Gabala has won 203 times in the Premier League, 47 times in the Azerbaijan Cup, 39 times in the First League, and 11 times in European Cups.

The victory over Difai was the 170th success at home. Azerbaijan team, which won 128 times on the road, also rejoiced twice on neutral ground.

Gabala’s first victory was made official on September 21, 2005 in the First League match against Sharur – 8:0.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Milan's first since van Basten
12 April 18:01
Football

Milan's first since van Basten

Dutch striker achieved this by scoring against Udinese
Elvin Badalov: “Maybe, the principle is between the coaches, it has nothing to do with us”
12 April 17:56
Football

Elvin Badalov: “Maybe, the principle is between the coaches, it has nothing to do with us”

Sumgait's defender said they will go out to win today's match against Shamakhi
Former Azerbaijani national football player: "I have been unemployed for four or five years"
12 April 15:32
Football

Former Azerbaijani national football player: "I have been unemployed for four or five years"

The veteran football player said that he would celebrate his birthday with his family
Valdemar Almeida: “Everyone said that Kepaz would not be able to do it this season”
12 April 14:43
Football

Valdemar Almeida: “Everyone said that Kepaz would not be able to do it this season”

These words were made by Kepaz footballer Valdemar Almeida in a statement to the club’s press service
President of the federation passed away
12 April 14:27
Football

President of the federation passed away

The press service of the Sumgayit club announced this
First hat-trick on the road
12 April 11:17
Football

First hat-trick on the road

Qarabag player Leandro Andrade scored 3 goals in the match against Sabail in the XXX round

Most read

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history with stunning first-half strike against Benfica
10 April 12:01
Football

Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history with stunning first-half strike against Benfica

Lamine Yamal etched his name into UEFA Champions League history with a brilliant first-half performance in FC Barcelona's 3-1 lead
Chelsea face Legia in Poland for Conference League quarterfinals
10 April 10:39
Football

Chelsea face Legia in Poland for Conference League quarterfinals

Today marks the beginning of the Conference League quarterfinals with the first leg matches
Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal
11 April 17:21
Football

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal

Sandro Tonali is once again under investigation in connection with a new case of suspected illegal betting