13 April 2025
EN

Man City target Ukraine’s No.1 ahead of World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan

Football
News
12 April 2025 10:10
39
Man City target Ukraine’s No.1 ahead of World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan

The Ukrainian national team’s goalkeeper, Anatoliy Trubin, who will face Azerbaijan in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, may be on the move.

The current Benfica shot-stopper has attracted interest from Manchester City, Idman.biz reports.

If negotiations between the clubs are successful, Trubin could continue his career in England.
While the Portuguese club is reportedly demanding €40 million, City are currently willing to offer €25 million.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, Azerbaijan will face Ukraine, as well as France and Iceland.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Milan's first since van Basten
12 April 18:01
Football

Milan's first since van Basten

Dutch striker achieved this by scoring against Udinese
Elvin Badalov: “Maybe, the principle is between the coaches, it has nothing to do with us”
12 April 17:56
Football

Elvin Badalov: “Maybe, the principle is between the coaches, it has nothing to do with us”

Sumgait's defender said they will go out to win today's match against Shamakhi
Former Azerbaijani national football player: "I have been unemployed for four or five years"
12 April 15:32
Football

Former Azerbaijani national football player: "I have been unemployed for four or five years"

The veteran football player said that he would celebrate his birthday with his family
Valdemar Almeida: “Everyone said that Kepaz would not be able to do it this season”
12 April 14:43
Football

Valdemar Almeida: “Everyone said that Kepaz would not be able to do it this season”

These words were made by Kepaz footballer Valdemar Almeida in a statement to the club’s press service
President of the federation passed away
12 April 14:27
Football

President of the federation passed away

The press service of the Sumgayit club announced this
300th victory over Gabala
12 April 13:00
Football

300th victory over Gabala

It happened in the XXI round of the First League

Most read

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history with stunning first-half strike against Benfica
10 April 12:01
Football

Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history with stunning first-half strike against Benfica

Lamine Yamal etched his name into UEFA Champions League history with a brilliant first-half performance in FC Barcelona's 3-1 lead
Chelsea face Legia in Poland for Conference League quarterfinals
10 April 10:39
Football

Chelsea face Legia in Poland for Conference League quarterfinals

Today marks the beginning of the Conference League quarterfinals with the first leg matches
Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal
11 April 17:21
Football

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal

Sandro Tonali is once again under investigation in connection with a new case of suspected illegal betting