Man City target Ukraine’s No.1 ahead of World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan

The Ukrainian national team’s goalkeeper, Anatoliy Trubin, who will face Azerbaijan in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, may be on the move.
The current Benfica shot-stopper has attracted interest from Manchester City, Idman.biz reports.
If negotiations between the clubs are successful, Trubin could continue his career in England.
While the Portuguese club is reportedly demanding €40 million, City are currently willing to offer €25 million.
In the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, Azerbaijan will face Ukraine, as well as France and Iceland.
Idman.biz