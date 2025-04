Mohamed Salah has extended his contract with Liverpool.

The 32-year-old winger has reportedly agreed to a new two-year deal with the club, Idman.biz reports.

Salah has been playing for Liverpool since 2017, during which he has won 7 titles, including the Premier League and the Champions League. He joined the English club from Roma.

This season, Salah has scored 27 goals and provided 17 assists in 31 Premier League matches.

Idman.biz