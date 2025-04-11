AFFA President: "There were also disappointing results during the reporting period"

"There were also disappointing results during the reporting period".

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf said this at the AFFA Reporting Conference, Idman.biz reports.

He particularly emphasized the poor performance of the Azerbaijani national team: "The results of our men's national team in the last matches disappointed us. We met with head coach Fernando Santos regarding the issue and talked about the results. In this regard, the main goal set for our national team remains to perform successfully in the EURO-2028 qualifying round. AFFA will make appropriate decisions depending on the events in the near future".

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz